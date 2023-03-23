GLADYS KIGOZI-MALE, CHRISTO HEUNIS AND MICHELLE ENGELBRECHT | Mental health issues common in people with TB

Each year on March 24, the world commemorates World TB (Tuberculosis) Day. This date coincides with the day in 1882 when Robert Koch announced his discovery of the Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, the germ that causes TB.
This infectious disease is transmitted through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs, sings, shouts or sneezes. TB primarily affects the lungs (i.e. pulmonary TB), but other organs in the body such as the pleura, lymph nodes, abdomen, genitourinary tract, skin, joints and bones or meninges (i.e. extra-pulmonary TB) can also be affected.
TB can be cured; effective anti-TB drugs have been available for almost eight decades. Despite this, TB continues to wreak havoc across the world and in SA. According to a report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 304,000 new TB cases were reported in SA in 2021 and 56,000 people succumbed to the disease in the same year.
In 2014, the 67th World Health Assembly endorsed a global strategy and targets for TB prevention, care and control. The strategy envisions a world without TB, aiming to end the epidemic by 2035. By this target date, a reduction in TB deaths of 95% and new infections of 90% – compared to the respective levels in 2015 – are anticipated. Further to this, the United Nations’ Stop TB partnership was mandated to drive activities to end the global TB epidemic.
In 2015, the partnership launched the 90-(90)-90 targets; to reach at least 90% of people with TB and place them on appropriate treatment, including at least 90% of vulnerable populations such as people living with HIV and to ensure that at least 90% of people with TB are successfully treated. Despite commendable progress, persisting high TB infection and death rates are adversely affecting global and national efforts to end the TB epidemic. With a treatment success rate of only 78% in 2020, SA is sorely challenged to attain the global target of 95%.
One of the challenges confronting TB control is the frequent comorbidity of TB with mental health illness. There is compelling evidence linking TB to common mental health problems such as depression, anxiety and alcohol misuse. Research indicates that TB patients can experience mental health problems at any time during the course of their TB treatment. Undiagnosed mental illness among TB patients may result in poor health-seeking behaviour and non-adherence to treatment, subpar quality of life and negative treatment outcomes.
The WHO's Global End TB strategy thus recommends integrated patient-centred TB care. This implies that TB care should be provided in close collaboration with other primary health-care (PHC) programmes such as mental health. However, in many countries – SA included – efforts to integrate mental health and TB care are confronted by challenges such as limited capacity, non-recognition of mental health as a problem, insufficient resources and TB-related social stigma. Consequently, mental health conditions in TB patients are often un-/under-/mis-diagnosed.
Taking depression as a compelling example, a scoping review reported the prevalence of depression as high as 84% among people with TB in studies conducted internationally. However, little is known about the prevalence of depression among TB patients in SA. Using a nine-item patient health questionnaire, we assessed probable depression among a sample of TB patients attending PHC facilities in the Free State. We found that almost half (46,1%) of the 208 patients interviewed had probable depression, with 22,6%, 18,8%, and 4,8% having mild, moderate and severe symptoms, respectively.
The theme for this year’s World TB Day is "Yes! We can end TB". It is a call for concerted multi-sectoral collaboration between governments, civil society, communities, academia and technical partners, international aid and scientific organisations, the private sector and disease control programmes in the country to eliminate the TB epidemic.
• Profs Gladys Kigozi-Male, Christo Heunis and Michelle Engelbrecht, Centre for Health Systems Research and Development, University of the Free State
GLADYS KIGOZI-MALE, CHRISTO HEUNIS AND MICHELLE ENGELBRECHT | Mental health issues common in people with TB
