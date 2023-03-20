The Passenger Rail Service Agency (Prasa) in KwaZulu-Natal says while there have been no disruptions to train services, passenger numbers have been low during the EFF’s national shutdown.
Zama Nomnganga, Prasa spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, told TimesLIVE on Monday that “in the morning all went well, with no incidents reported”.
“Hopefully the afternoon peak will be the same. Morning peak was low compared to other normal Mondays. All our train stations opened on time,” he said.
“All stations opened on time for afternoon peak service. We don’t anticipate an increase in passenger numbers for the afternoon peak.”
Nomnganga said stations are being protected by rail police and private security.
TimesLIVE
Shutdown: KZN trains running normally but with fewer passengers
Image: via Facebook
The Passenger Rail Service Agency (Prasa) in KwaZulu-Natal says while there have been no disruptions to train services, passenger numbers have been low during the EFF’s national shutdown.
Zama Nomnganga, Prasa spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, told TimesLIVE on Monday that “in the morning all went well, with no incidents reported”.
“Hopefully the afternoon peak will be the same. Morning peak was low compared to other normal Mondays. All our train stations opened on time,” he said.
“All stations opened on time for afternoon peak service. We don’t anticipate an increase in passenger numbers for the afternoon peak.”
Nomnganga said stations are being protected by rail police and private security.
TimesLIVE
Taxis travelling in and out of Thembisa as national shutdown unfolds
Three EFF councillors among dozens arrested in clampdown on shutdown
IN PICS | EFF supporters in Zandspruit and Honeydew take part in shutdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos