READER LETTER | ANC must deal with Phala Phala issue once and for all

22 March 2023 - 14:05
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC should start dealing with Phala Phala issue now. The sooner they realise its damage the better.

The statement from the new public protector will never fool the masses. As long as ANC still uses the power of its majority in parliament to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa the wound will be felt in the near future. SARS has revealed that, according to its records, the money to purchase animals at Ramaphosa's farm was not declared.

So, how did Ramaphosa bring this huge amount of money into the country without Sars’ declaration? He used his presidency to his advantage.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi illustrated this in his speech at Nasrec, saying the Phala Phala issue was even bigger than Nkandla saga. However, the ANC is strongly defending its president.

Amos Motloding, Jamela, Limpopo

