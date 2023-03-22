The March 20 shutdown is over. The heroes of this scary encounter were members of community policing forums (CPFs), the police, community volunteer groups, members of neighbourhood watches, combined and security companies .
They all kept the entire country in a safety grip, discharging their duties with integrity and bravery, while risking their lives for citizens’ safety.
As normality returns to our country, we pause in solemn gratitude to pay tribute to brave patriots who kept us safe from the forces of anarchy. Their 36 hours of vigil served as a profound reminder that freedom is not free.
These are acts of bravery that we might not witness again in our lifetime. It takes mountains of courage to stand firm in the face of tremendous adversity. They made it an absolute priority to keep our nation safe. They came from different backgrounds but they were bound by common values, sacrifice and service.
READER LETTER | Shutdown heroes arrested anarchy
Image: MASI LOSI
We must honour and remember the fidelity they displayed when the footsteps of chaos were at our doorsteps. March 20 reminded us graphically how fragile our freedom and liberty is. Let us recommit ourselves to defending freedom, guarding peace and preserving justice.
Our nation owes a debt to our frontline heroes that we can never fully repay. No weapon, no matter how powerful, is formidable as the will and moral courage of those who stood in defence of our liberty, while burning tyres were raging around them. It was JFK who said: “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”
Your dedication and viglis are recorded for posterity. History will remember March 20 and salute those who fought to preserve life and liberty.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
