Please allow me to directly address the president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on the issue of Eskom, especially after the interview by the now former CEO Andre de Ruyter.
Mr President, I am one of those who used to to defend you so much even though your track record since taking over the presidency is not that good. I used to believe you were a better devil than what we are used to in government. However, the revelations by De Ruyter simply cannot just be ignored or wished away.
De Ruyter makes some very serious and dangerous allegations about the goings on within the power utility. He alleges that senior government officials, including ministers, are aware of what is going on at Eskom and are seemingly turning a blind eye to, if not totally ignoring, it.
He says one minister even suggested De Ruyter must just let go when he raised an issue about the loan acquired by Eskom. He says he informed some of your ministers and advisers about all of this mess. This interview is just too damning against you in particular sir.
Now, if you are going to keep quiet about this and simply do what you are now notorious of, which is burying your head in the sand and hope for this to go away, then sir you are clearly complicit in this corruption.
We are currently on stage 8 disguised as stage 6; you are clueless, seemingly with no answers for SA. Now we hear De Ruyter has been dismissed with immediate effect from Eskom.
Mr President, your tendency to keep quiet when we have a crisis can no longer be allowed by all South Africans. You have been given too much lee way to act at your own pace. South Africans need answers about what is going on at Eskom.
Your actions clearly demonstrate that you are complicit in what is going on.
Act now. Tell the nation the truth or simply get out. You are a failure sir.
Linda Styles Ntuli, Dobsonville, Soweto
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa fails SA with silence
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo
