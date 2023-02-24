×

South Africa

Cops, ANC lash out at ex-Eskom CEO's claims

Authorities gun for De Ruyter over sergeants claim

24 February 2023 - 07:23
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Police have hit back at ex-Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s claim that they sent two “middle-aged” sergeants to investigate his alleged poisoning.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they did not assign dockets or cases based on rank but rather on expertise...

