SOWETAN | Provinces continue to fail pupils
By Sowetan - 24 February 2023 - 10:32
One would think that both the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga departments of education will lead by example in prioritising spending on school infrastructure due to the proportion of problems they face.
This is also because the two provinces serve the vast rural communities with some of the worst school infrastructure issues such as poor ablution facilities and classroom shortages. In the Eastern Cape, the eradication of pit latrines in rural schools has been unending battle for years that resulted in the department being taken to court for failing to comply with norms and standards...
