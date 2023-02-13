Nothing the ANC has planned or done has worked. The ANC has single-handedly brought our country to its knees. It is very big on plans and very, very skimpy on action. The core policy of the party is cadre deployment, which has meant that at every level we have been “served” by stupid, dishonest, incapable, money-grabbing, self-serving, idiots.
It is high time parties like ActionSA the DA, IFP, FF+, ACDP, and others, started talking now for the day when a united front can once and for all dump the ANC and its offspring, the EFF, into the dump heap of political failures. As a country we must move on and reclaim the lost two decades. We have a lot of work to do. But we can only do it once the rotting albatross around our neck is buried once and for all.
Dr Peter Baker, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Time for rotting ANC to go
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
The chaos invoked by the EFF at the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphoria is a clear indication of what a force for evil the EFF is. This party of hoodlums is the antithesis of democracy. They are kleptocratic. Stalinists to the core.
Just imagine if it was a president Melba Toast who was giving the State of the Nation Address and the rowdy ANC, dressed in their ludicrous, green, yellow and black, attacked the podium? The SS storm troopers of the EFF would have had their assault rifles blazing. We would be under a brutal Papa Doc dictatorship which hero worshipped the likes of Pot Pol and Josef Stalin. Granted, the rush to the podium would not be as dramatic as the EFFs because half the ANC members would be asleep. SA is once again at a crossroads and our fate has been badly directed by the ANC over almost three decades. What a joke!
