Why do we wait for a single day in a year in order to show someone who means a lot to us how much we love and care for them?
Love is all we have and the only way that each can help the other. All love is sweet, whether given or returned. It is also swift of foot and a man of war because it can shoot and hit from far. And when a man’s heart is depressed with cares, the mist is dispelled when an adoring woman appears.
A Chinese proverb likens an old man who is in love with a winter flower. We travel miles away to show our appreciation of each other, all in the name of love.
We have to cherish and appreciate our loved ones on a continuous basis because they could be lost in the blink of an eye. Two human’s love makes one divine.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
READER LETTER | Don’t wait for Valentine’s Day to show love
