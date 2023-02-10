Sponsoring an overseas soccer team to the tune of R1bn is an absolute travesty. Our nation is being torn apart at the seams because of abject poverty and complete breakdown in systems that keep the nation afloat, yet those in the corridors of power have the gall to spend taxpayers’ money while the nation teeters on the brink of total collapse.
In 1994, our nation became a constitutional democracy after decades of oppression. We began a process of breathing fresh air. No one would have thought that this very fresh air would turn foul and poison the whole of the country’s democratic set up.
Elite profligacy in the face of impoverished citizens underscores the core problem facing our troubled land. The masses will unflinchingly agree that corruption begets a plethora of problems the country faces today.
Our so-called leaders have come to accept that bribery and nepotism will trump meritocracy and so they participate in it to preserve their own self-interest. Far from paying for the deceits, participants are rewarded not with shame and ignominy, but power.
The fury and frustration this engenders runs wide and deep. Powering it is anger at a political system that is not doing what it’s supposed to do. Many feel that there is something deeply repugnant at work in our politics that should not be buried under heaps of levity.
Many of our leaders resort to blatantly immoral means such as lies and deception to manipulate the populace. The tragedy of our time and country is that we have allowed money politics to be the order of the day in our political culture.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Corruption and money politics fouls up our democracy
