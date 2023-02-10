Motorists appreciate unemployed youth who spend their time fixing the roads in our communities. They deserve to be given some as a token of appreciation by us as motorists because potholes pose a danger not only to our cars but to lives in case of accidents.
As a new driver, I have witnessed cars get damaged and get involved in fatal accidents because of potholes. Let’s appreciate the youngsters with whatever we have.
To some of these unemployed youth, filling potholes is a better way to earn an income to help themselves. I commend those motorists who give them tips for trying to fix the situation. It might not be the best way to fix potholes, but it keeps us safe on the roads in the meantime.
Miyelani Hlungwani, Mukhomi Village
READER LETTER | Please tip youngsters who try to fix potholes
