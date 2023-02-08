If the Oscar Awards were to be added with an extra category of a great nation with excellent long deliberations but dololo (zilch) actions, SA would win with flying colours. I wonder why we are not entered into the Guinness Book of World Records.
At school I stayed away from debating societies because the winning team was the one with more convincing lies. President Cyril Ramaphosa comes across as a skilled debater during his schooling days.
Deputy president David Mabuza tendered his resignation, which was an honourable thing to do. He is no longer on Ramaphosa’s slate. SA is in crisis and requires prompt action but Ramaphosa’s due processes have kicked in. Deputy president of the ANC Paul Mashatile is eager and waiting in the wings.
Recently, Ramaphosa said Eskom failed to procure requisite goods due to long and cumbersome processes. Earlier on, he appointed Sipho Nkosi in his presidency to cut red tape. Ramaphosa himself offered to resign at the height of the Phala Phala scandal but was convinced otherwise.
Now he’s convincing his second-in-command to wait a little longer. We are guided by uncommitted leaders. Let’s brace ourselves for more applications of mind.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | We are guided by unpartisan leaders
Image: Freddy Mavunda
