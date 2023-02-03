Tourism bodies at loggerheads over Tottenham football sponsorship deal
Business council believes deal was not well thought through
By Nomazima Nkosi and Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya - 03 February 2023 - 07:18
The Tourism Business Council of SA hopes it will be able to engage further with SA Tourism over their differences on the proposed deal to sponsor English football club, Tottenham Hotspur for nearly R1bn over three years.
The two bodies are at loggerheads after TBCSA that the deal was not well thought out and Tourism SA digging in its heels and insisted that the proposed deal was good for the tourism industry in SA...
Tourism bodies at loggerheads over Tottenham football sponsorship deal
Business council believes deal was not well thought through
The Tourism Business Council of SA hopes it will be able to engage further with SA Tourism over their differences on the proposed deal to sponsor English football club, Tottenham Hotspur for nearly R1bn over three years.
The two bodies are at loggerheads after TBCSA that the deal was not well thought out and Tourism SA digging in its heels and insisted that the proposed deal was good for the tourism industry in SA...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos