Four years ago, the law was changed to increase the auditor-general’s (AG) powers. Amendments to the Public Audit Act came into effect on April 1 2019 and gave the AG power to act against reckless accounting officers.
The office can now identify and report material irregularities in the financial books of government departments and state-owned entities. This happens when accounting officers consistently fail to implement the AG’s previously issued recommendations that are aimed at preventing further financial losses, acts of fraud and corruption.
The good news is the AG can now issue accounting officers with “certificate of debt”, which may hold them personally responsible for irregular expenditure. Where the AG’s recommendations have been ignored, she can refer cases to the Financial Information Centre, the SIU and the Hawks for further investigation and the recovery of wasted taxpayers funds.
Last year was really a turning point for the AG’s office, led by Tsakani Maluleke. Her office increasingly flexed its accountability muscles and got accounting officers to toe the line of good governance. Many of these crooks were disciplined, fraud and criminal investigations were launched and improperly awarded contracts were stopped.
These are some of the positive changes brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa and these changes are the real reason that CR22 is hounded by the Zumarites, RET hyenas, EFF and ATM. These looters of note want him out of office so that they can capture the state again.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | AG doing well in preventing corruption
Image: Freddy Mavunda
