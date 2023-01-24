READER LETTER | Tender system's for the rich and famous

As long as thetender system is in place, we will never see an end to poverty, unemployment, load shedding, potholes, GBV, teen pregnancies, divorces, dysfunctional municipalities, provincial governments and hospitals, factionalism in the ANC, corruption, looting of state resources, gangsterism, cadre deployment, assassinations, displacement of whistle blowers, dubious court cases and many new “useless/valueless” political parties.
This system from hell was created to benefit the rich and famous, politicians, their families and friends, not the poor. The poor will get poorer, and the rich will get richer. It is designed to make us all depend on the state so that we can vote with our stomachs instead of voting with our conscience.
All political parties are mum about the destruction caused by this evil system because they all benefit from our misery.
No political leader has ever condemned this system, even the self proclaimed “righteous” leader of a party notorious for chaos, Julius Malema. He is stinking rich because of tenders, so, he will never speak ill against the system. Years ago, he got millions of rand to “build” a “shabby” bridge in one of the villages in Limpopo.
Just ask him where that bridge is now? All politicians are habitual liars, so forget about the fight against corruption and unemployment being won soon, it’s just lip service.
If this system was not beneficiary to these fat cats, they would have scrapped it long time ago. I bet my last cent that the assassination attempt on Fort Hare University vice-chancellor and the killing of his bodyguard was influenced by the tender system.
Remember, this institution is now being probed by the SIU for allegedly awarding dodgy degrees and irregular contracts. So, we call on authorities to support and protect whistleblowers and those who are trying to root out fraud and corruption in our country, especially the Judiciary who are in constant attack from the Zumarites, the RET hyenas and the EFF. To these hooligans I say: There's no way that evil can triumph over good. You may gather and plan your evil, but God will always have the final say!
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Tender system's for the rich and famous
Image: 123RF
As long as thetender system is in place, we will never see an end to poverty, unemployment, load shedding, potholes, GBV, teen pregnancies, divorces, dysfunctional municipalities, provincial governments and hospitals, factionalism in the ANC, corruption, looting of state resources, gangsterism, cadre deployment, assassinations, displacement of whistle blowers, dubious court cases and many new “useless/valueless” political parties.
This system from hell was created to benefit the rich and famous, politicians, their families and friends, not the poor. The poor will get poorer, and the rich will get richer. It is designed to make us all depend on the state so that we can vote with our stomachs instead of voting with our conscience.
All political parties are mum about the destruction caused by this evil system because they all benefit from our misery.
No political leader has ever condemned this system, even the self proclaimed “righteous” leader of a party notorious for chaos, Julius Malema. He is stinking rich because of tenders, so, he will never speak ill against the system. Years ago, he got millions of rand to “build” a “shabby” bridge in one of the villages in Limpopo.
Just ask him where that bridge is now? All politicians are habitual liars, so forget about the fight against corruption and unemployment being won soon, it’s just lip service.
If this system was not beneficiary to these fat cats, they would have scrapped it long time ago. I bet my last cent that the assassination attempt on Fort Hare University vice-chancellor and the killing of his bodyguard was influenced by the tender system.
Remember, this institution is now being probed by the SIU for allegedly awarding dodgy degrees and irregular contracts. So, we call on authorities to support and protect whistleblowers and those who are trying to root out fraud and corruption in our country, especially the Judiciary who are in constant attack from the Zumarites, the RET hyenas and the EFF. To these hooligans I say: There's no way that evil can triumph over good. You may gather and plan your evil, but God will always have the final say!
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
AG paints grim picture of messy Tshwane finances
SIU fails to recoup R92m from company that scored tender without bidding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos