The year has begun, and we all are looking forward to great achievements come the end of 2023. One of the greatest tests we have to pass as soon as possible is to eject any negative thought or comment that seeks to jeopardise the fulfilment of our goals.
We have a right to choose what to believe and what not to believe about ourselves. Self-destruction begins by believing the negative you hear about yourself, both from within yourself and from the external world. It does not matter how dire the challenges you face, what matters most is what you believe about yourself!
The only way the external world can overcome you is when it can finally manage to make you believe that you are the negative it presents to you. We have no one to blame but the man in the mirror should our aspirations fail to materialise.
The ancient book says: “...time and chance happens to them all”. (Eccl. 9:11) None of us has extra hours and none of us has two heads. Let’s stand on our own two feet and defy the expectation that we are doomed to failure.
Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa
What matters most is what you believe about yourself
READER LETTER | You are the master of your own destiny
Image: 123RF
The year has begun, and we all are looking forward to great achievements come the end of 2023. One of the greatest tests we have to pass as soon as possible is to eject any negative thought or comment that seeks to jeopardise the fulfilment of our goals.
We have a right to choose what to believe and what not to believe about ourselves. Self-destruction begins by believing the negative you hear about yourself, both from within yourself and from the external world. It does not matter how dire the challenges you face, what matters most is what you believe about yourself!
The only way the external world can overcome you is when it can finally manage to make you believe that you are the negative it presents to you. We have no one to blame but the man in the mirror should our aspirations fail to materialise.
The ancient book says: “...time and chance happens to them all”. (Eccl. 9:11) None of us has extra hours and none of us has two heads. Let’s stand on our own two feet and defy the expectation that we are doomed to failure.
Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa
READER LETTER | Cheers to Westside FM on milestone 10th birthday
READER LETTER | People who lose a job deserve comfort and support from family
READER LETTER|Love has power, always
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos