READER LETTER | You are the master of your own destiny

02 February 2023 - 10:57
Make journaling a part of your daily life.
Image: 123RF

The year has begun, and we all are looking forward to great achievements come the end of 2023. One of the greatest tests we have to pass as soon as possible is to eject any negative thought or comment that seeks to jeopardise the fulfilment of our goals.

We have a right to choose what to believe and what not to believe about ourselves. Self-destruction begins by believing the negative you hear about yourself, both from within yourself and from the external world. It does not matter how dire the challenges you face, what matters most is what you believe about yourself!

The only way the external world can overcome you is when it can finally manage to make you believe that you are the negative it presents to you. We have no one to blame but the man in the mirror should our aspirations fail to materialise.

The ancient book says: ...time and chance happens to them all”. (Eccl. 9:11) None of us has extra hours and none of us has two heads. Lets stand on our own two feet and defy the expectation that we are doomed to failure.

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa

