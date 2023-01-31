Goodhope Ledwaba is an interesting character. Ledwaba is a media owner, entrepreneur and socialite. He is also fearless, courageous and a maverick. You either love him or hate him. He is that kind of a person.
Community radio is the voice of the people. It also promotes grassroot journalism, trains budding journalists and radio presenters. It is close to the people, and helps the community realise its dreams and aspirations.
On February 20 2023, the community radio Westside FM turns 10. It’s a milestone. Many community radio stations don’t survive that long. Why? Because of a lack of resources, especially finance. Big up to the Westside FM founder and CEO Ledwaba and his team.
Westside FM, which is based in Kagiso and operates from a mall, covers the West Rand region, which is huge. It does not reach all the region’s towns and townships but coversa large area.
In addition, the radio station has attracted talented journalists and radio presenters – and managed to retain them. Not only that, it has also trained many youngsters. Some are now in the mainstream media. It deserves credit for that.
When the community radio started, I was part of it. In our evening slot, we interviewed people from all walks of life: academics, business people, lawyers, politicians (from all political parties in Mogale City), activists and ordinary citizens.
In 2021, the radio station faced myriad challenges. There were two break-ins in a space of two months. Equipment was stolen. And the culprits are yet to be identified or apprehended. However, the station still stands.
The CEO has told me that the radio station is planning to celebrate its birthday in a series of events. One of the planned events is a gala dinner, which will be held in winter. Happy 10th birthday to Westside FM.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
Station based in Kagiso
READER LETTER | Cheers to Westside FM on milestone 10th birthday
Goodhope Ledwaba is an interesting character. Ledwaba is a media owner, entrepreneur and socialite. He is also fearless, courageous and a maverick. You either love him or hate him. He is that kind of a person.
Community radio is the voice of the people. It also promotes grassroot journalism, trains budding journalists and radio presenters. It is close to the people, and helps the community realise its dreams and aspirations.
On February 20 2023, the community radio Westside FM turns 10. It’s a milestone. Many community radio stations don’t survive that long. Why? Because of a lack of resources, especially finance. Big up to the Westside FM founder and CEO Ledwaba and his team.
Westside FM, which is based in Kagiso and operates from a mall, covers the West Rand region, which is huge. It does not reach all the region’s towns and townships but coversa large area.
In addition, the radio station has attracted talented journalists and radio presenters – and managed to retain them. Not only that, it has also trained many youngsters. Some are now in the mainstream media. It deserves credit for that.
When the community radio started, I was part of it. In our evening slot, we interviewed people from all walks of life: academics, business people, lawyers, politicians (from all political parties in Mogale City), activists and ordinary citizens.
In 2021, the radio station faced myriad challenges. There were two break-ins in a space of two months. Equipment was stolen. And the culprits are yet to be identified or apprehended. However, the station still stands.
The CEO has told me that the radio station is planning to celebrate its birthday in a series of events. One of the planned events is a gala dinner, which will be held in winter. Happy 10th birthday to Westside FM.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos