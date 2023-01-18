×

Letters

READER LETTER | Tau and Makhura's hard work being recognised

By READER LETTER - 18 January 2023 - 10:10
Economic development MEC Parks Tau.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The election of former mayor of the City of Johannesburg Parks Tau and former premier of Gauteng David Makhura to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) is welcome. It is good to see that their hard work is recognised.

Makhura served as the sixth premier of Gauteng from 2014 until he resigned in October last year. He had the youth's best interest at heart. He led the Tshepo One Million employment project to help the youth get employed in both the private and public sectors and he also led the early childhood development centres for children across communities.

On the other hand, Tau fought for the City of Johannesburg to be recognised out of the 13 African cities in a study as the highest-ranking African city – despite dropping lately.

After serving as mayor, he was appointed as deputy minister to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the Cogta department.

They both deserve to be voted in the NEC and hopefully will be promoted to become ministers after President Cyril Ramaphosa's anticipated cabinet reshuffle.

Israel Tshetlhane, Krugersdorp

