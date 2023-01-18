‘I’m surprised by the results’ — Saheti’s top achiever

The 2022 top achievers from Bedfordview’s Saheti School are gearing up for bright futures in medicine and other disciplines.
Hannah Hill is Saheti’s top candidate. She achieved the highest average of 95% and full house distinctions in 11 subjects. In 10 subjects she achieved 90% and higher.
Her mother Fatima Vawda said she was elated about her results.
“We are overwhelmed and so blessed and rewarded by this bright and beautiful girl. She is extremely dedicated and a hard worker. She balanced her health and ate well, made sure she took time off to exercise and listen to music while maintaining her discipline. She achieved the right balance through matric. She had a seamless year.
“The world is incredibly competitive. Whatever she chooses she will be successful. She will study medicine at Wits University next month. She’s an all-rounder who was also deputy head girl and was in a choir,” Vawda said.
Hill has been named an outstanding achiever by the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) ranking within the top 5% of candidates nationally in six or more subjects. She was also ranked within the top 1% nationally in Afrikaans, English, information technology, life orientation, physical sciences and further studies: English.
Saheti’s class of 2022 achieved 276 distinctions.
Dainfern College celebrates its class of 2022
The top eight achievers each clocked a “full house” of seven distinctions. Of these, four pupils received eight and nine distinctions and three received 10 and 11 distinctions.
An impressive 87% of the 78 matriculants earned distinctions, while 99% achieved a Bachelor's degree pass.
“I have always been aware of the school’s reputation for outstanding academics, and having recently joined Saheti, I am exceptionally proud to be associated with this dynamic community. The determination and consistent effort of our matriculants is demonstrated in these outstanding results,” said Morag Rees, Saheti executive head.
“Congratulations. Thank you to our expert teachers and invested parents for their invaluable partnership. I know our matric class of 2022 will continue to make us proud in the future.”
Ivan Chen achieved the second highest average, 90%, and 10 distinctions.
“I’m very surprised with the results. It’s quite an accomplishment for myself. There were a few challenges. The hardest were lack of motivation and procrastinating. Sometimes when I was studying during load- shedding I would be demotivated.
“I have seen great results from my peers. I want to be a software developer. I have applied at all the major universities.
“My family has been a great support,” Chen said.
