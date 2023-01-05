×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | We owe so much to farmers who grow food

By READER LETTER - 05 January 2023 - 09:40
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

We must give thanks to farmers and farm hands in tow for ensuring that 28 years and eight months into our new order, we still enjoy food security in SA. Killings of farmers and the arbitrary treatment of farmworkers are barbaric and should be condemned by all who subscribe to civilization.

There is so much to be learnt from farmers, though mostly driven by patriarchy, who relentlessly bring fresh meals to our tables. Some of their admired virtues are their work ethic and unparalleled patience from ploughing to harvesting their produce.

The majority of the population of this country who were systematically disadvantaged and marginalised continue to lament their lack of access to our soil. Despite the constitution that is acclaimed the world over, all we have to show for it is the influx of illegal immigrants, record high unemployment, the most unequal nation in the world and never-ending racism.

If former prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd were to rise from the dead, he would applaud the ANC government for executing his apartheid master plan with precision as with the continued existence of hostels, shacks and new RDP townships far from towns.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...