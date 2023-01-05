We must give thanks to farmers and farm hands in tow for ensuring that 28 years and eight months into our new order, we still enjoy food security in SA. Killings of farmers and the arbitrary treatment of farmworkers are barbaric and should be condemned by all who subscribe to civilization.
There is so much to be learnt from farmers, though mostly driven by patriarchy, who relentlessly bring fresh meals to our tables. Some of their admired virtues are their work ethic and unparalleled patience from ploughing to harvesting their produce.
The majority of the population of this country who were systematically disadvantaged and marginalised continue to lament their lack of access to our soil. Despite the constitution that is acclaimed the world over, all we have to show for it is the influx of illegal immigrants, record high unemployment, the most unequal nation in the world and never-ending racism.
If former prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd were to rise from the dead, he would applaud the ANC government for executing his apartheid master plan with precision as with the continued existence of hostels, shacks and new RDP townships far from towns.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale
READER LETTER | We owe so much to farmers who grow food
Image: 123RF
