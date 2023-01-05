×

Mysterious deaths of mother and son under investigation

05 January 2023 - 09:39
Police are investigating a murder incident and inquest following the discovery of the bodies of a mother and son. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Mpumalanga police are investigating the deaths of a 26-year-old mother and her three-year-old son.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police were notified by community members on Tuesday around 5pm about the discovery of their bodies.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the call and found the body of the woman.

“Next to her was an electric cord.

“The minor's body was found in the bathroom with some foam-like substance in the mouth.

“Both of them were unfortunately certified dead on the scene,” Mohlala said.

“A murder case with an additional charge of an inquest is being investigated by the police.”

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela urged the public to seek professional assistance whenever they are overwhelmed with life challenges, especially during this time of the year.

Manamela assured the public the team of investigators assigned to the case will seek the truth surrounding the mysterious deaths.

