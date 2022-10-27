×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Death knell for e-tolls welcome

By Sowetan - 27 October 2022 - 10:52

It’s been a long and treacherous fight that played out in court rooms, on the streets and in our country’s corridors of power, pitting government authorities against each other for more than a decade. 

But yesterday, the national government finally blinked and gave the Gauteng administration carte blanche to decide on the future of e-tolls, effectively paving the way for the system to be scrapped. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...