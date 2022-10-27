SOWETAN | Death knell for e-tolls welcome
By Sowetan - 27 October 2022 - 10:52
It’s been a long and treacherous fight that played out in court rooms, on the streets and in our country’s corridors of power, pitting government authorities against each other for more than a decade.
But yesterday, the national government finally blinked and gave the Gauteng administration carte blanche to decide on the future of e-tolls, effectively paving the way for the system to be scrapped. ..
