SOWETAN | Kudos for not cowering to power
By Sowetan - 20 October 2022 - 10:52
The department of correctional service did the right thing in denying tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu permission to visit imprisoned former Northern Cape ANC heavyweight John Block.
On its own the denial might seem like a small and obvious step to take when a person arrives at a prison and wants to see an inmate at a time other than that set for such visits...
