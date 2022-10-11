Tycoon’s ‘rich people’s party’ to form new Lesotho coalition government
People reject All Basotho Convention of former prime minister Thabane
By Shakeman Mugari - 11 October 2022 - 16:27
Maseru – Lesotho’s richest man, Sam Matekane, will form a government with two political parties after his party failed to win enough seats to rule alone.
Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), formed seven months ago and dubbed the rich people’s party, won 56 of the 119 contested seats...
