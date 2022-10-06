I have to acknowledge how unrealistic SA politics are, especially the small parties. They don't value the importance of the votes they earned from voters.
On the ballot paper all parties are included, however the voter skips all those other parties to vote for a particular party, then after few months – because of money mongering – that party gives those votes to the other party so that together they can rule the municipality or metro, regardless of the decision taken by the voter during elections.
Take for instance, in the Johannesburg metro, the DA won the metro on election day but through the EFF, the ANC regained the City of Joburg. Julius Malema preaches about how corrupt the ANC is, but he now took our votes and gave them back to the ANC to take over the metro.
Well, it's politics but people have seen the true colour of Malema and his EFF. We will meet in the 2024 national elections.
Amos Motloding, Jamela, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Minority parties don't respect voters
Image: Antonio Muchave
