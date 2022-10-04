READER LETTER | Warlords will bring human annihilation

The entire world is in utter turmoil as events cascade out of control. The blowing up of the Nord Stream pipeline, religious chaos in Iran, carnage in Ukraine, the rise of deadly fascism, confrontation in the South China seas, all these are being choreographed by the demons who seek perpetual war as an instrument for global control.
Peace efforts have been abandoned as brinkmanship and nuclear roulette becomes a deadly pillar of superpower diplomacy. Eyeball-to-eyeball standoffs will lead humanity into extinction. Up to 3,000 powerful nuclear weapons are on alert to turn planet Earth into a radioactive wasteland for at least a thousand years.
Every nuclear war exercise conducted over the past 75 years graphically reveals in 3D, that human life would cease to exist even in a limited nuclear exchange involving 100 nuclear warheads. We are being led by utterly insane leaders who assume in their warped minds that they will survive in an atomic exchange.
Fiery statements from world leaders today clearly indicate that a nuclear war will be thrust on humanity. In world affairs the pendulum has swung swiftly and ominously, during the past 25 years, from a utopian prospect of peace and prosperity to the opposite extreme of costly trade wars, regime changes, brutal economic sanctions and unilateral military interventions in the affairs of sovereign nations.
The warlords of the world remain oblivious to the pain and suffering they cause as they relentlessly push their agenda for the next world order. Western leaders like to portray their countries as exemplars of ethical conduct in the international system. The grim reality is different, and it has been for over 50 years. They have embraced extremely repressive rulers in many of the bloody battle zones.
They remain silent while innocent human beings are killed in conflict zones, they remain unshaken when young children are killed by professional soldiers using western supplied armaments. Such blatant hypocrisy is on display in the blood-soaked Middle-East.
Western leaders need to be candid with the victims of oppression and acknowledge that their policies are based on cold calculations of national interest, not ethical considerations. Today’s war drumbeat is relentless. It rings across Ukraine and the Middle East.
It also rings across other continents, disquieting the minds of those tortured by its chimes. When we look around the world, we see it shadowed by sorrow and scorched by the fierce fires of suffering. Evil has been symbolised by the weapons of war, as man continues his quest for total supremacy, unaware that incineration is only a footstep away.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Warlords will bring human annihilation
