DEEPA VALLABH, VIVIAN SPIES AND APHELELE BINTA | Women must be protected by polices in the workplace

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a shift in workplace culture and environment for many industries. However, has this shift contributed positively to women’s experiences in corporate workplaces? And, if it has, will it last as organisations transition to a post-Covid way of working?
“Women” is not a homogenous group. There are many different kinds, for example: women with children, black women and transgender women. While there may be an overlap of some experiences for all women in the workplace, the reality is that their experiences will also greatly differ, hence it is important to listen to, and make space for, all diverse kinds of women.
The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way the legal profession and corporate companies, in general, interact with and use technology to do business. Undoubtedly, the most seismic shift has been that of moving towards hybrid working policies. This has impacted on several challenges faced by women at work.
Hybrid or remote working has given many women and mothers, who statistically are still responsible for the lion’s share of household tasks and childcare, the flexibility to balance various responsibilities more easily such as work and family. When it comes to new mothers, many struggle to reintegrate into the workplace when they return from maternity leave. Retaining hybrid working policies may assist women who choose to have children with reintegration into the workplace, as this may allow a smoother transition between being at home full-time and being at the office.
Realistically, policies implemented post-Covid-19 may signal to women which employers are generally more progressive than others, and in this way assist women in choosing the working environment which would best suit them. Organisations should be wary of discounting the impact not having these kinds of policies will have on the recruitment and retention of women.
Traditionally, networking and sponsorship events take place after hours at corporate spaces or in social settings which were not always accessible to women. During the pandemic, the introduction of virtual networking events, conferences, webinars, and mentorship programmes created more accessibility to these spaces for women.
However, with more companies slowly returning to work in-person, such virtual events might diminish and perhaps eventually fade away altogether. Companies should consider continuing these events for women, and all employees, to reap these benefits of having access to senior professionals in a more neutral setting.
Unfortunately, sexual harassment and assault remain a daily concern for many women at work. During the pandemic, many women experienced a welcome reprieve from sexual harassment and sexist behaviour from colleagues (which takes place in-person, and rarely virtually).
While many organisations have policies and training in relation to sexual harassment, it is often the implementation of these policies which is lacking. It is important there are clear, designated points of contact and internal channels through which anyone can report sexual harassment or discrimination. Furthermore, without gender sensitisation training, unconscious bias and sexist behaviour will likely persist.
The impact of Covid-19 on working environments has, in certain respects, improved the lives of women at work by introducing a shift toward remote or hybrid working, which allows women to benefit in many ways. However, the reprieve from sexual harassment and sexism will not extend past Covid if organisations do not implement and enforce policies. Additionally, the increased access to networking may be lost as events again shift to exclusively in-person.
Overall, Covid made a tangible difference to the common issues many women in corporate positions faced on a daily basis pre-Covid-19. Whether this endures will depend on whether organisations are committed and open to retaining these changes and introducing the flexibility required to retain women.
• Vallabh is partner – head of Africa: M&A; Spies is associate: corporate and commercial law; and Binta is associate: corporate and commercial Law, at CMS South Africa
