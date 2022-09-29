We believe slavery is completely eliminated but it still clandestinely exists in our modern society.
A United Nations labour agency report indicates that at the end of last year, 50-million people were spending their life in slavery. They are forced into drudgery or forced to marry.
A shocking fact is that 500-million people have been working in slavery. This slavery does not look like slavery but the pattern and treatment those affected are going through resembles modern slavery.
It is extremely unfair and unjust to offer jobs to any needy person for their basic human needs. With a meagre salary, they are hardly able to feed their family and as a result it is difficult to come out of slavery.
Due to dire poverty, many women and under-age children have no choice but for a pittance just to keep their family free from starvation.
The social and financial exploitation in our society is alarming. It is a blot on our humanity and a crime against the Supreme Creator.
The International Labour Organisation (ILO), International Organisation for Migration and Walk Free Foundation's combined reports recently revealed that 280-million people were forced to live lives of burden in the year 2021.
Technically, we claim there is an end of the slavery era in this world but millions of men and women still live unfortunate lives like slaves.
If we want this planet to be a better place then there is an urgent need to change our attitude when treating another human.
Our society cannot progress until we give its weaker section a chance to grow a prosperous future.
Hanif A. Patel
Eklera-Bhanondra, Gujarat the Province of India
READER LETTER | Slavery still exists in modern society
Image: Supplied
We believe slavery is completely eliminated but it still clandestinely exists in our modern society.
A United Nations labour agency report indicates that at the end of last year, 50-million people were spending their life in slavery. They are forced into drudgery or forced to marry.
A shocking fact is that 500-million people have been working in slavery. This slavery does not look like slavery but the pattern and treatment those affected are going through resembles modern slavery.
It is extremely unfair and unjust to offer jobs to any needy person for their basic human needs. With a meagre salary, they are hardly able to feed their family and as a result it is difficult to come out of slavery.
Due to dire poverty, many women and under-age children have no choice but for a pittance just to keep their family free from starvation.
The social and financial exploitation in our society is alarming. It is a blot on our humanity and a crime against the Supreme Creator.
The International Labour Organisation (ILO), International Organisation for Migration and Walk Free Foundation's combined reports recently revealed that 280-million people were forced to live lives of burden in the year 2021.
Technically, we claim there is an end of the slavery era in this world but millions of men and women still live unfortunate lives like slaves.
If we want this planet to be a better place then there is an urgent need to change our attitude when treating another human.
Our society cannot progress until we give its weaker section a chance to grow a prosperous future.
Hanif A. Patel
Eklera-Bhanondra, Gujarat the Province of India
Gauteng identified as SA’s human trafficking ‘hotspot’
Two high-ranking Gauteng police officers arrested for human trafficking
Chinese factory raided after 'human trafficking' tip-off: What you need to know
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos