Don’t wait two years; get a new iPhone every year at the iStore

Our iPhones keep us connected with friends, family and colleagues — they are an extension of who we are. But we can't deny the desire to get our hands on the latest and best iPhone on the market. So, what happens when you want to renew your iPhone contract annually? The answer is simple, you go to the iStore.

You can now get a new iPhone every year at the iStore when you trade in your old iPhone to upgrade your cellphone contract on Telkom.

You don't have to wait two years to get your hands on the latest iPhone. All you need to do is to settle your Telkom contract in the 12th month, trade in your iPhone and upgrade to a new iPhone. Then come back in 12 months and do it again. You’ll have access to the latest contract range to pick from for the great-value Telkom contract deals.

The iStore continues to provide new contracts and upgrades on Vodacom, MTN and Telkom. It’s easier than ever to upgrade your iPhone and it doesn’t matter where you originally signed up for your personal or business cellphone contract.

If you’re too busy to leave home, you can also choose to browse deals online and upgrade from wherever you are. Trained experts, who are as passionate about the innovative features and benefits of the iPhone as you are, will help you evaluate the options and make the best choice.

The iStore has hundreds of deals available so you can be certain to find one that suits your needs, plus it has become more affordable, with options to finance it for either 24 or 36 months.

There are more than 3,000 cellular contract packages across the networks to choose from and if you’re struggling, the iStore has made a list of their top picks which include 295 different combinations to give you the best value. You can also browse deals with your own filters and search by device, cost, data, minutes, SMS and more.

If you get your iPhone 14 from the iStore you will benefit from free iCare Plus, which includes a screen replacement and one-year extended warranty (two years in total) valued at R1,999. This gives you peace of mind when you leave the store with your new iPhone.