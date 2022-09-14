×

READER LETTER | Thanks for story about legendary flautist Cindi

By READER LETTER - 14 September 2022 - 10:13
Jazz exponent and flute player Abbey Cindi.
Image: Supplied

I was highly pleased and excited when I read Patience Bambalele's article on the illustrious jazz flautist, Abbey Cindi (No slowing down for legendary flautist, September 9).

Together with Thabang Masemola, Cindi is undoubtedly one of SA's best flautist. I first heard him play at the 1964 Castle Lager Jazz Festival at Orlando Stadium, with Julian Bahula on African drums and Phillip Tabane on guitar as Malombo Jazzmen.

These hitherto unknown musicians from Pretoria set the stadium on fire with their unique sound. With the sun about to set, none of the jazz fans showed any willingness to leave. Their eyes were glued on the stage. Bahula was savouring the moment.

On March 2020, I arranged a flautist jazz session. Cindi, Masemola and Zim Ngqawana were local flute players whose CDs I played.

Among American flautists, I selected "giants" such as Herbie Mann, Hubert Laws, Yusef Latief, Frank Wes, Jerome Richardson and Bobby Jasper. And there was no difference between "us and them".

Dr Phil Mtimkulu, Diepkloof, Soweto

