×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Golden jubilee for king of kwai-jazz

Laka celebrates 50 years of making music

08 July 2022 - 13:28

King of kwai-jazz Don Laka is celebrating 50 years in the music business.

That is a remarkable feat considering that the music composer is just 64 years old. It does not come as a surprise for someone who started fiddling with a guitar at the age of eight...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released