Letters

READER LETTER | Ramaphosa taking SA down with him

By READER LETTER - 14 September 2022 - 10:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba.

The "Rainbow Nation" has gone to the dogs. Venal judicial officers are absorbed by the culture of impunity to the point of colluding with private interests to exchange privileged information.

That's why ethical controversies have escalated to disgraceful proportions, exposing the young to moral decadence which created its inevitable havoc in society.

Sadly, a handful of youth have fallen by the wayside at a tender age to mirror the very moral crisis. Some ruined their lives by following trends of the most immoral of human activities. Others are still enslaved by the deceptive desire of playing Russian roulette with alcoholic drinks and drugs.

For there's no more a village to nudge them, but bystanders who don't care a fig for their peril. It's even taxing to reason with parents, because they point you to President Cyril Ramaphosa who always hides behind a law to shield prima facie evidence of his own misdeeds.

True, Ramaphosa is no role model. He's forever embroiled in accountability controversies. It's a typical result of a bad choice of leadership beholden to a small clique of faceless donors with ulterior motives. No wonder the centre couldn't hold under his leadership.

At the heart of the fracas is the alleged billion-rand kitty which enticed the cohort of cadres to break ranks and rally behind Ramaphosa. It stems from negative lobbying through slates and bulk buying of membership to gain unholy advantage.

That robbed society of a phenomenal leader with intrinsic moral values and divine finesse to make a course correction steeped in unity and renewal. Had sanity prevailed, there wouldn't have been any internal mobilisation and bloody scale of looting that convulsed the economy at a huge cost to the country.

All these point to Ramaphosa as undesirable to hold office, with the worst to come. 

Morgan Phaahla, Vosloorus 

