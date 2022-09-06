×

Letters

READER LETTER | Zimbabweans must focus on their country

By READER LETTER - 06 September 2022 - 10:51
Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting

I’m not against Zimbabweans or foreigners, however, organisations that make noise about South Africans being xenophobic should think twice. Zimbabweans have themselves to blame but now are playing victim.

Things started falling apart the moment they chased farmers away, taking their farms, properties and everything they worked for in Zimbabwe. They regarded former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s arrogance as their victory.

They have elections next year. Most of them won’t go back home to vote and SA has now extended their permits, which is a wrong decision. Zimbabweans should know that no one will fix their country for them.

Africa must pressurise president Emmerson Mnangagwa to do something about Zimbabwe’s economy and the people also must use their vote to change the irresponsible government of Zanu-PF.

There is no use to keep on saying South Africans are xenophobic while they are sitting pretty here and doing nothing to bring change in Zimbabwe. They have to return to their country eventually. In fact, they must go now.

They must know that ANC and the EFF are losing the trust of South African voters because of foreigners. The Johannesburg CBD is filthy. That beautiful city has become a dump.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo

