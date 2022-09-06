Shameless politicians are canvassing among themselves about 2024. They glibly talk about a coalition to govern the country, a marriage of convenience among mortal enemies, a superficial gathering of the damned. History has revealed that any coalition will be buffeted by political instability. Recent coalitions were characterised by unprecedented volatility and melodrama. The majority of voters have lost complete faith in all of the political parties.
We are a nation enmeshed in dire poverty. The masses are without jobs, income, food, clothing, proper shelter, education and land. This sordid state of affairs cannot go at this pace; sooner or later the peasants will revolt, with grim consequences for the entire country.
The economic and financial plight of the poor and downtrodden will result in a political crisis no amount of military might will be able to contain. The masses are destitute and running out of patience.
When 40-million people revolt, SA will perish in the process. We will pay dearly for our complacency. Our comfort zones will not shield us from the approaching fire storm. The threshold of tolerance was breached in many violent demonstrations.
SA is mired in poverty. In the midst of this catastrophe, the state has the audacity to continue mammoth legal battles with people it appointed to lead various state institutions. Hard-pressed taxpayers bear the costs of these battles.
Day in and day out we see colossal waste of money, siphoning of nation's assets and utter disregard for the poor people’s cries for help.
We are suffering from a decline in basic honesty and 2024 will be the Waterloo for many parties. The results might enable us to detoxify our politics. Should we remain complacent, then we will get the government we deserve.
Farouk Araie, Actionville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Government does not care about the poor in SA
Image: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
