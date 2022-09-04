Zimbabwe police warn against abuse of President Mnangagwa’s name to extort money, arrests made

“The suspects are duping members of the public who include individuals, businesspeople and companies on the pretext that they would have been tasked by the first family or [the president] to fundraise or collect money for various activities which include dinner dances, workshops, land sales and other criminal activities.

“The ZRP strongly warns these individuals or groups that the law will take its course without fear or favour.

“Arrests are being effected and these include some land barons in Harare, Banket and other towns.”

Police said they will “in due course release the names of suspects who have been arrested and some who are on the radar of investigations and facing arrest soon.”

Recently two men who passed themselves off as land officials were charged with fraud after duping desperate home-seekers of US$4,200 while claiming to have been sent by Mnangagwa to mobilise and collect money from individuals for land allocation.

There have also been several cases of people impersonating Mnangagwa’s son to defraud people out of thousands of dollars.

TimesLIVE

