One day over a long weekend we ate at a branch of a fast food restaurant that serves mostly burgers and breakfasts.
It took a very long time before we got our food and then a long time before we got our bill. The reason for the slowness was because they were short-staffed. A few times I have also waited more than an hour before I could see a consultant at my bank.
These businesses should consider training part-time staff to work at month end, in December and at other peak times. The extra business shops and restaurants get at these times would more than cover the cost of wages. A part-time job for a worker is better than no job.
Jane Thomson, email
READER LETTER | Businesses must plan for staff at peak hours
Image: Mike Blake
