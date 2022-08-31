×

Letters

READER LETTER | There's no accuracy in SA's employment data

By READER LETTER - 31 August 2022 - 10:23
People marketing for work due to unemployment in Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

I’m writing this letter after reading about the high rate of unemployment in SA. The statistics have shown how a lot of people are affected by this issue, more especially the youth.

The likelihood of being unemployed is extremely low, yet many graduates are having trouble finding employment. Because of this problem, there is a lot of nepotism in the majority of businesses; to acquire a job, you either need to know people or have access.

Concerns have been raised concerning the accuracy of the employment data in SA, but nothing has been done to address the issue yet.

In order to get the public talking and coming up with solutions for this major problem, the government issued a warning to them about the no work, no pay policy after they decided to go on a national strike.

It was great to see the national shutdown initiated by trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu because of rising living expenses, unemployment, crime and fuel prices.

Lerato Modiselle, Johannesburg

