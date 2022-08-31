×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | We need to celebrate Babita, Khwezi

By READER LETTER - 31 August 2022 - 10:04
Deceased senior Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran.
Deceased senior Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran.
Image: Supplied

August is a month (Women's Month) whereby the entire time was spent on celebrating liberation Struggle women, which was good then – towards liberation and partly more after liberation.

I personally feel that it is time that we celebrate courageous women who died holding the bull by its horns. I speak of Babita Deokaran, who bravely challenged and died fighting the current pandemic facing our country – corruption.

Secondly, Khwezi, who equally faced the same challenge which majority of South African women are afraid to come forward and report, especially looking at the stature of the man who did that to her.

Finally, I'm appealing to our government if it's serious about fighting the scourge of the two pandemics I mentioned above to make the theme for this year "Celebrating the life and beliefs of Babita Deokaran and Khwezi". I think that will have a clear impact and courage to women outside there.

Levy Manaka, Polokwane

Protection of whistle-blowers is important, says Makhura after Gauteng suspensions

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Monday said the protection of whistle-blowers and witnesses is extremely important in the fight against corruption.
News
20 hours ago

Gauteng health CFO, Tembisa Hospital CEO suspended as SIU begins probe

The Gauteng government on Friday placed Gauteng health department CFO Lerato Madyo and Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi on precautionary ...
News
4 days ago

Babita Deokaran murder trial postponed, accused remain in custody

The murder case of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran was postponed on Wednesday in the Johannesburg high court.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)