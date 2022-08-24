Youth unemployment continues to rise
Two million more young people jobless than in 2008
While unions are expected to go on a national march today to highlight the plight of the high cost of living and job losses, former statistician-general Dr Pali Lehohla says the government hasn't shown any will to deal with high youth unemployment.
Lehohla was commenting on the sidelines of Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey covering the second quarter of the year, which showed a slight 0.6% drop of unemployment. Unemployment decreased to 33.9% in the second quarter from 34.5% recorded in the first quarter. ..
