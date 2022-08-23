Rural women in the country, the continent and globally are continuing to play a significant role in food production. Subsistence farmers produce to improve their household food security and they are mostly black farmers who are operating in disadvantaged areas as emerging farmers.
Even though their role is limited to subsistence farming, they are regarded as role players in rural economic growth. The presidential employment stimulus initiative (Pesi) implemented by the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development during the Covid-19 pandemic has opened doors for rural, subsistence and emerging farmers.
Today, I am proud to write this piece to acknowledge the work put up by the Khumbe Irrigation Scheme in Venda, whereby about 116 hectares of land is in use by the local community.
The scheme consists of women who are proud food producers who feed their families and supply markets like the Tshakhuma fruit and vegetable market, outside Thohoyandou, Limpopo, and other retailers.
The department’s intervention did not only provide relief but offered a lifeline that will continue for good. It has been argued that many poor people live in rural areas and many are already engaged in some form of farming activities; that proves that agriculture is a viable tool to fight poverty through initiatives like Pesi.
Minister Thoko Didiza said her department will address constraints to agriculture growth, including access to funding for new entrants, crop and animal diseases control and improving domestic fertiliser capacity.
Mphahlela M Rammutla, Proclamation Hill, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Rural women playing their role in food production
Image: Solidaridad Southern Africa
