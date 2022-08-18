It seems the ANC is coming to life again as they look ahead towards the 2024 elections. The have always had the ability to influence millions of their “sheep”, who regarded the party and its leadership as being omnipotent.
The sheep collective dutifully kept them in power, never doubting their political abilities. Times have changed, and millions of the sheep have morphed into a smarter group, questioning the folly of the ways of the party they once revered.
The Judas goat, although under a lot of pressure, seems to be holding his own, using his insufferable smugness and erudite speech to continue influencing some of the vacillating sheep, who remain undecided.
Beware of the Judas goat for he has led all those remaining foolish sheep to the door of the slaughterhouse.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
Beware of the Judas goat
READER LETTER | Gullible ANC members 'waking' up to the party
