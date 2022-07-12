×

Letters

Like Zuma, Johnson now in trash bin

By Reader Letter - 12 July 2022 - 12:42
Much like former president Jacob Zuma. Boris Johnson and a myriad other dubious political characters across the globe, now lie on the ever-expanding political trash heap that will soon be forgotten in the mists of time, says the writer.
Image: Mike Hutchings

An eccentric maverick politician who has confounded the Conservative party “old” guard with a string of embarrassing shenanigans.

He felt the wrath of many of his colleagues when they walked out on him, leaving him without the proverbial paddle as he made his way up the political murky creek. His political career is now over ... never to return to mainstream British politics.

Fifty of his colleagues had the gumption to form a united front against Boris Johnson’s peculiar political style ... and simply walked out. And therein lies the lesson.

Our mostly unemployable ANC MPs outside the government who live off the fat of the land would never stand up and tell President Cyril Ramaphosa that he should go. Such an act would not work in their favour.

It takes character and a core belief that politicians are there to serve the people and not to indulge in catastrophic acts of foolishness.

Johnson, like Zuma and a myriad other dubious political characters across the globe, now lie on the ever-expanding political trash heap that will soon be forgotten in the mists of time.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

