Struggle icon Matsobane needs to be celebrated

When the PAC was launched in 1959, Sello Michael Matsobane didn’t hesitate to join. He became active in its programmes and activities leading up to June 16 1964 when his comrades, known as the Munsieville Four, were hanged in Pretoria for PAC/Poqo activities.

That didn’t deter him, instead it reminded him that the price of freedom is toil, sweat, blood and death.

During the early 1960s, Bra Mike was arrested for his political activism, but after his release he continued with his political activities and revived his PAC underground work with Zeph Mothopeng and other young students. He founded the Young African Christian Movement, which later became the Young African Religious Movement. This was seen by others as a PAC front. He worked with other youth, up to the events that led to June 16 1976.

During the police swoop after June 16, Bra Mike was arrested with Zeph Mothopeng and many others. Their trial was held incommunicado, in what is known as the “Bethal Trial”. During the lengthy trial, four of the accused died in detention. The other 18 accused were found guilty and sentenced. They spent their prison terms at Robben Island.

Even after he was released he continued his quest to liberate Africans. He is still active in politics. As we commemorate June 16, let’s not forget Bra Mike Matsobane.

Come July 9, the Inaugural Michael Sello Matsobane Lecture will be held at Kagiso Senior Secondary School in Mogale City.

-Mpumelelo Obed Rulumente, Mogale City