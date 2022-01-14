Public results good for matriculants

The unilateral decision by the department of education to discontinue the publication of Grade 12 results is unwise and undemocratic.

The department should give pupils the option of indicating their choice in this manner when they submit their application forms. Pupils might be away on holidays when the results are announced. The publication of the results gives these pupils easy and convenient access to the results.

The right of families who want to celebrate the achievements of their children in the media should not be infringed upon by pupils with severe psychological issues. The publication of exam results in the media strongly motivates pupils to study hard. It does not alter the outcome for each pupil. There are disappointments in life and we all have to cope with them.

Universities publish test and exam results on notice boards. This practice is an excellent one that bodes well for transparency. There is also controversy around whether scripts of black and white students are marked fairly at previously white universities. Publication of results enables the community at large to judge objectively if tests and exams are marked fairly.

Jeffrey Mothuloe, by email