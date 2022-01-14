Letters

Public results good for matriculants

By Reader Letter - 14 January 2022 - 13:46
The department should give pupils the option of indicating their choice in this matter when they submit their application forms, says the writer.
The department should give pupils the option of indicating their choice in this matter when they submit their application forms, says the writer.
Image: 123RF/Julija Sapic

The unilateral decision by the department of education to discontinue the publication of Grade 12 results is unwise and undemocratic.

The department should give pupils the option of indicating their choice in this manner when they submit their application forms. Pupils might be away on holidays when the results are announced. The publication of the results gives these pupils easy and convenient access to the results.

The right of families who want to celebrate the achievements of their children in the media should not be infringed upon by pupils with severe psychological issues. The publication of exam results in the media strongly motivates pupils to study hard. It does not alter the outcome for each pupil. There are disappointments in life and we all have to cope with them.

Universities publish test and exam results on notice boards. This practice is an excellent one that bodes well for transparency. There is also controversy around whether scripts  of black and white students are marked fairly at previously white universities. Publication of results enables the community at large to judge objectively if tests and exams are marked fairly.

Jeffrey Mothuloe, by email

Top matric achievers and parents have to give consent to attend results event

It is unclear whether all 27 top achievers in last year’s matric exams will attend an event next week where the results will be released because the ...
News
3 days ago

As matrics brace for 2021 results, task team releases final report into 2020 leaked exam papers scandal

With days to go before the release of the 2021 matric results, an investigation launched into the leaked 2020 question papers has found that the ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town