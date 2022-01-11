Media told not to publish 2021 matric results over POPI Act concerns

Media outlets will no longer be allowed to publish matric results, the basic education department said.

In a notice to media houses this week, the department’s head of communications Elijah Mhlanga cited the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) as the reason for the decision.

“The department recognises that section 14 of the constitution ... provides that everyone has the right to privacy. This right to privacy includes a right to protection against the unlawful collection, retention, dissemination and use of personal information.