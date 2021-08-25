SA has too many political parties

What does the law says regarding the establishment of a political party? What are the benefits when starting a party? I see the IEC has more than 40 political parties to contest the upcoming local elections. What difference will they do better than the ANC if they win?

People must know that the political game they are playing is destroying the nation. Among all these parties, is there anything new they are going to tell us or is it just greed? Everyone who gets expelled from a party, opens his/her own party.

Look at Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, Julius Malema, Mosiuoa Lekota, Herman Mashaba, Mmusi Maimane and others. Where are we going? Is it worth opening a new political party if you disagree with the ruling party? SA will have peace the day we decide to have only two parties in the country. The sooner we have that before a civil war, the better.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village