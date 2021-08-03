Letters

Get rid of these jokers!

By Reader Letter - 03 August 2021 - 11:41
Minister of police Bheki Cele
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A police force that is dysfunctional: with poorly trained men and women, grounded helicopters, broken down vehicles and insufficient hardware. These revelations are no surprise. The majority of South Africans have long been living with this incompetence.

Yet the minister of police and his cohorts and the top ranks, who are aligned to the ruling party, are earning extraordinary salaries.

The big clean-up is now essential. It’s  time to cull the useless and those who have no right to call themselves policemen. If Bheki Cele can’t see how he disgraced himself with the recent insurrection, his inability to act with speed proves that he is not fit for purpose.

Getting rid of some of these jokers is not going to be easy, but an urgent start needs to be made. Bring back those men and women who had blue blood running through their veins, police professionals. Recall all the files pre-1994; do it now!

Sadly, our so called defence force is no different.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

