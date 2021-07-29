We don't have enough resources to fight crime – police
Police have conceded that they do not have the capabilities and resources to fight crime and keep the citizens safe.
On Thursday police top brass led by minister Bheki Cele was at pains explaining their top-heavy organisational structure, huge salary budget and shortage of police officers on the ground when it appeared before the parliamentary portfolio committee on police...
