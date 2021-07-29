Letters

Covid-19 has made life less fun

By Reader Letter - 29 July 2021 - 09:59
It's Friday night (in Australia) and it's time to watch TV. We have about 50 different public channels from five different providers, but it's really down to three choices but which to watch? We have a game of Australian football which others describe as aerial ping pong as the ball is in the air most of the time.

It's my club playing tonight, but generally it's clear by half time who's going to win; so then what other options are there? There's also new episodes of Midsomer Murders, which features the world's worst police officer given the number of people that die before he solves it. It's the most dangerous area in England, given how many murders there are but with the prettiest countryside apart from the blood stains.

It will help me to get to sleep. I could also watch the Olympic Games ceremony and listen for the roar of the crowd as Australia marches in but the sounds of silence from the missing crowds is a bit sad. I don't think it's right when nobody is there to cheer the gold medallist, so I might skip that and watch the highlights on the news.

Hasn't Covid-19 made life a bit less fun? I might just read a book, go to bed early and dream of the time when I can get out of lockdown and burn my mask, after I take it off!

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

