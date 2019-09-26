So now Zambia wants to play

A few weeks back Zambia joined some fellow African states to denounce SA's so-called xenophobia and persuaded their national football team not to play our Bafana Bafana, as if our team had gone on a violent rampage against some foreign-owned stores.

Poor Zambia. Now she has forgotten that SA is xenophobic. From next month she will be importing electricity from us, the xenophobes. Why?

Zambia is suffering from a severe electricity deficit that causes daily power cuts.

Let's not forget that these Zambian hypocrites are sitting on top of the second-largest copper deposits in Africa. Yet they have to run to SA to ask for electricity, totally forgetting that they have been insulting us and boycotting our football team.

Prof Themba Sono, email